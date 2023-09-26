Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rachel, who runs A Boys Day Out with her husband Chris and boys Noah and Jonah, said: “We are so excited for Sunday!

"The boys have been helping as always, collecting raffle prizes and will be there throughout the day, helping the stalls, talking to everyone and helping to raise money for such a special charity.”

Burnley children Jonah and Noah, of A Boys Day Out.

The programme includes soft play, sensory play, bouncy castles, crafting, painting, Footyzone nets, first aid sessions, food and gifts, hair braiding, face painting, henna tattoos, photography, and meet-and-greets with Dino Rangers and Rapunzel.

Book on one of two timeslots, either 10am to 12-30pm or 1pm to 3pm, via www.eventbrite.co.uk. Children with SEND can enjoy the quieter 30 minutes between slots when there will be less stimulation.