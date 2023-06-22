Paul Cunliffe, AKA Fat Man Biking, will cycle 351 miles from Cornwall to his hometown in aid of Alder Hey Children's Charity.

The dad-of-one will set off on Tuesday, August 29th, two days after teaming up with A Boys Day Out for a family fun day.

Paul (41) wants to give back to the “amazing” hospital that has cared for his son, Samuel, who has Branchiootorenal (BOR) syndrome, multiple epiphyseal dysplasia and facial Palsy. The first condition disrupts the development of tissues in the neck and causes malformations of the ears and kidneys, and the second affects the ends of the long bones and can lead to early arthritis. Meanwhile, facial palsy generally refers to weakness of the muscles in the face.

Paul Cunliffe with his son Samuel, who receives care from Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

“[Samuel] has had it really rough. Everything that could go wrong for him has gone wrong. He’s basically walking round with an elderly person’s hip.

"The thing is, it’s just his life. The constant hospital visits, he just takes them in his stride and he’s very confident. If you give a stage and a microphone he will give you a song.”

Samuel was rushed to Alder Hey for surgery just three days after being born and spent nine weeks there due to having an inflamed bowel and limited kidney function.

“Alder Hey is just amazing. When we were there for nine weeks, a little girl was staying in its Ronald McDonald House and she was on This Morning because she had a condition where all her bones were fused together. Alder Hey was the only hospital that was willing to try a new surgery. It was ground-breaking. It isn’t afraid to try these things. It is always looking out for the interests of the children.

"[The staff] are just fantastic. Everything about them, all the stuff they do, from the woman serving food in the canteen to the doctors, everyone seems happy and they are just phenomenal.”

In particular, Paul wants to give a big thank you to the Nephrology team who helped treat Samuel’s kidneys when they began to deteriorate years later.

He recalls their quick action at a regular appointment when his son suddenly developed peritonitis, a potentially life-threatening stomach infection, while waiting for a kidney transplant.

"That was scary but it was spotted on time,” added Paul.

Later that year, Samuel had his transplant with his dad being the donor.

The eight-year-old now uses a wheelchair and walking frame and will require a hip replacement when he’s older.

With his son’s care continuing at the hospital, Paul said: “We’re just doing our bit to raise money for them as they rely heavily on donations.”

First up is the family fun day at St Peter’s Leisure Centre on Sunday, August 27th, which will take place over two sessions from 10am to 12-30pm and 1pm to 3-30pm. Paul, who will also DJ at the event, and A Boys Day Out, hope to raise a combined total of £3,500.

