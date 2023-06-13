Paul Cunliffe, of the Fat Man Biking, will cycle from Cornwall to Burnley in aid of the charity, and will host a family fun day with husband and wife Rachel and Chris, who run lifestyle blog A Boys Day Out.

This fun-filled event including a bouncy castle, Footy Zone, crafts, a princess meet and greet, sensory/soft play and live entertainment, will take place at St Peter’s Leisure Centre on Sunday, August 27th, over two sessions from 10am to 12-30pm and 1pm to 3-30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel said: “We are so proud to be teaming up with Paul and be a part of raising money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. They support so many families with their healthcare, knowledge and support. Noah and Jonah are on board again to support another worthy cause and we have been busy planning another fun day.

Noah (six), Rachel, Jonah (two) and Chris, of A Boys Day Out.

"We have lots of sponsors for the event: Burnley Leisure with their facilities and Dino Rangers; Daisy First Aid Ribble Valley; Brierfield Children’s Community Allotments; Soft Tots; Little Big Senses; Footyzone; DJ Bouncy Castle Hire; and More Than Just A Princess.

"The local community has been so generous, donating some amazing raffle prizes. Tickets are live for anyone who would like to join us on the day and we also have a Just Giving page, for anyone who would like to donate.”

There will be a quieter 30-minute session from 12-30pm to 1pm for families who have booked and whose children have any special educational needs or disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad