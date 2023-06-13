The Aroma Asian Restaurant is among the contenders in the North West Curry Restaurant of the Year and Customer Experience of the Year categories. And the Shagor takeaway is in the finals for the Takeaway of the Year category.

The awards ceremony will take place in August at the Holiday Inn Birmingham where the nation’s curry connoisseurs will gather to recognize and applaud the exceptional achievements of the curry sector.

Two Burnley eateries are finalists in this year's English Curry Awards

Now in its 12th year, the English Curry Awards shines a spotlight on the remarkable talents and dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry.

The shortlisted finalists were chosen by the public who wanted to recognise those who consistently deliver outstanding culinary experiences and exceptional customer service. Each finalist has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and authenticity, and has made a significant contribution to the curry scene in their respective regions.

The Shagor takeaway in Burnley is a finalist in the English Curry Awards 2023