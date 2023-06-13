News you can trust since 1877
Burnley's Aroma Asian Restaurant and Shagor takeway are finalists in English Curry Awards 2023

A Burnley restaurant, and a take-away based in the town, are both finalists in the prestigious English Curry Awards.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST

The Aroma Asian Restaurant is among the contenders in the North West Curry Restaurant of the Year and Customer Experience of the Year categories. And the Shagor takeaway is in the finals for the Takeaway of the Year category.

The awards ceremony will take place in August at the Holiday Inn Birmingham where the nation’s curry connoisseurs will gather to recognize and applaud the exceptional achievements of the curry sector.

Two Burnley eateries are finalists in this year's English Curry AwardsTwo Burnley eateries are finalists in this year's English Curry Awards
Two Burnley eateries are finalists in this year's English Curry Awards
Now in its 12th year, the English Curry Awards shines a spotlight on the remarkable talents and dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry.

The shortlisted finalists were chosen by the public who wanted to recognise those who consistently deliver outstanding culinary experiences and exceptional customer service. Each finalist has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and authenticity, and has made a significant contribution to the curry scene in their respective regions.

The Shagor takeaway in Burnley is a finalist in the English Curry Awards 2023The Shagor takeaway in Burnley is a finalist in the English Curry Awards 2023
The Shagor takeaway in Burnley is a finalist in the English Curry Awards 2023
The Aroma resturant in Burnley is one if the finalists in the English Curry Awards of 2023The Aroma resturant in Burnley is one if the finalists in the English Curry Awards of 2023
The Aroma resturant in Burnley is one if the finalists in the English Curry Awards of 2023
