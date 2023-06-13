Temperatures soared at the weekend and revellers made the most of the glorious weather in Burnley’s bars and pubs.
And here are some great photos of the revelries.
1. Burnley Nightlife: Cracking photos capture the weekend's celebrations in the town's bars and pubs
The Coal Yard Photo: submitted
2. Burnley Nightlife: Cracking photos capture the weekend's celebrations in the town's bars and pubs
The Coal Yard Photo: submitted
3. Burnley Nightlife: Cracking photos capture the weekend's celebrations in the town's bars and pubs
The Coal Yard Photo: submitted
4. Burnley Nightlife: Cracking photos capture the weekend's celebrations in the town's bars and pubs
Remedy Gin Bar Photo: submitted