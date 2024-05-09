Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A kind-hearted mum who lost her precious baby girl in 2020 is fund-raising again in her memory for the bereavement midwifery team at Burnley General Hospital.

Hayley Hargadon, originally from Colne, is now the landlady at the White Lion pub in Earby, which will be the venue for a fun day on June 29th as a follow-up to a fund-raising pub crawl.

Hayley and partner Simon Coulton were left devastated when their baby Minnie-Mai died when she was just three hours and 22 minutes old. They immediately set about raising money and awarness for the Friends of Serenity charity at the hospital.

Hayley's 20 week scan revealed that their daughter had the rare condition, lethal skeletal dysplasia, a severe bone disorder for which there is no treatment. Minnie-Mai defied doctors, who said she would not make it through the pregnancy and labour, and she was born at 34 weeks at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre in Burnley.

A family fun day has been planned at the White Lion pub, Earby, to raise money for the Burnley Hospital bereavement charity

After Minnie-Mai died, Hayley and Simon were able to spend time with her in the Serenity Suite where they were they could bathe and dress her and be with her for as long as they needed.

Hayley said: “As Minnie-Mai would have been starting school this year and turning four I am doing another fund-raiser for ELHT&ME, Burnley Hospital’s bereavement midwifery team.

“I want to raise as much money as possible as well as awareness about baby loss.”