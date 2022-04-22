Colne mum plans family fun day for Burnley hospital charity in memory of daughter

Hayley Hargadon has organised a charity fun day on June to 11th try and raise more money for the ELHT&ME Burnley Hospital’s bereavement midwifery team in time to donate it all on what would be her daughter Minnie-Mai's second birthday.

The event will be a family fun day at the Union Exchange, Colne, from 12-30pm and then going into the night with live entertainment, a sponsored wax and more.

Hayley and partner Simon Coulton previously raised money for the Friends of Serenity charity which helped them after their baby, Minnie-Mai, died in 2020.

Hayley said: “After the initial fund-raiser I would love to raise some more money in Minnie-Mai’s memory. The charity fun day will have something for children during the day and adults at night. We are now asking businesses and individuals to donate prizes for a raffle.”

The Friends of Serenity charity was not something Hayley and Simon were aware of until June 16th in 20202 when they lost their precious daughter, who died when she was just three hours and 22 minutes old.

The brave couple were given the devastating news at Hayley's 20 week scan that their daughter had the rare condition, lethal skeletal dysplasia, a severe bone disorder for which there is no treatment.

Hayley said: "We didn't tell anyone about this and choose to continue with the pregnancy as I could not make the decision to terminate and end her life even though there was only a one per cent chance of her surviving."

Minnie-Mai defied doctors, who said she would not make it through the pregnancy and labour, and she was born at 34 weeks at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre in Burnley.

After Minnie-Mai died Hayley and Simon were able to spend time with her in the Serenity Suite where they were they could bathe and dress her and be with her for as long as they needed. A closeknit family, Hayley's sister, Jemma was also able to hold her tiny niece.