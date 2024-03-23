Watch more of our videos on Shots!

English rock band Def Leppard, who have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, took to Facebook to pour some love and sweetness on the town and release a brilliant new photo of them filming at Burnley’s former pub, The Talbot in Church Street.

Def Leppard are performing at the venue as they reprise their role in the sequel to the Netflix hit Bank of Dave. The film will this time tell the story of Burnley businessman Dave Fishwick’s attempt to take down payday lenders, and is the follow-up to the 2023 hit movie, which charted his attempt to set up a high street bank.

On their official Facebook page, the band said: “Having a blast on set for Bank Of Dave 2. Cannot wait for you all to see this one!”

Rock band Def Leppard are filming at Burnley’s former pub, The Talbot in Church Street, as they reprise their role in the sequel to the Netflix hit Bank of Dave. Credit: Ryan Sebastyan

Fans left hundreds of comments on the post, with Kevin Taylor saying, “Welcome to Burnley, boys.”

And lead singer Joe Elliott replied to say “it feels good” to be in the town.

He said: “Thanks for your wonderful comments. It's good to know we still have amazing fans like you and it feels good to be here also. Def Leppard cares!!”

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott. Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

