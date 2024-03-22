13 vintage photos of some of Burnley's long-lost and longest-running pubs

This week, we raise a glass to some of the town’s long-lost and longest-running pubs.
The images are part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.
1. The Swan and the Old Red Lion, Burnley. (c.1900)
The Swan and the Old Red Lion, Burnley. (c.1900). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
2. Calder Vale Inn, 6 Calder Vale Road, Burnley (c. 1902)
Calder Vale Inn, 6 Calder Vale Road, Burnley (c. 1902). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
3. Baltic Fleet Pub, Briercliffe Rd, Burnley (c. 1890)
Baltic Fleet Pub, Briercliffe Rd, Burnley (c. 1890). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
4. Old Bridge Inn, 2 Bank Parade, Burnley (c. 1905)
Old Bridge Inn, 2 Bank Parade, Burnley (c. 1905). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC