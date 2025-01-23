Engineers from Cadent investigating reports of smell of gas in Hurstwood in Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 13:47 BST
Engineers are investigating reports of a smell of gas in the Hurstwood area.

Residents expressed concern when ‘no smoking’ signs were placed on Hurstwood Lane after several people reported the smell in recent days.

Today Colin Baker, who is customer operations area manager at Cadent, the gas distribution company that supplies gas to homes and businesses in the UK, said: “While the readings aren’t at levels that need worry people, we have continued to monitor the situation, and we will be carrying out repair work to fix a gas escape on a pipe running underneath the road.

Engineers from Cadent are investigating the cause of a smell of gas in the village of Hurstwood

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work as safely and as efficiently as we can to get this resolved as soon as possible.

“Incidents like these serve as a reminder of the importance of ringing the gas emergency service immediately, day or night, if you smell gas or notice damage to gas pipes."

The number to call if you can smell gas is 0800 111 999.

