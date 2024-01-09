News you can trust since 1877
Eight amazing Burnley and Pendle events to go to in 2024 to help support Pendleside Hospice

Pendleside Hospice has brought pride to the town for 35 years, hosting or being supported by an array of amazing events.
By Laura Longworth
Published 9th Jan 2024, 15:40 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 15:40 GMT

From family fun days like the Colne Soapbox Challenge to annual favourites like the Pendle Pub Walk, the charity’s calendar is once again jam-packed with activities helping to raise much-needed funds for its vital services.

Here are eight fantastic events to go to in 2024 to help support Pendleside Hospice, plus the dates they will be held:

Pendleside Hospice will host Memories On The Lake at Thompson Park in Burnley on Saturday, May 18th. Credit: Jon Thompson

1. Memories On The Lake

Pendleside Hospice will host Memories On The Lake at Thompson Park in Burnley on Saturday, May 18th. Credit: Jon Thompson Photo: Jon Thompson

The Mountain Bike Challenge supporting Pendleside Hospice will take place on Sunday, June 9th.

2. Mountain Bike Challenge

The Mountain Bike Challenge supporting Pendleside Hospice will take place on Sunday, June 9th. Photo: Submit

The Soapbox Challenge in Colne will be held on Sunday, June 30th, in support of Pendleside Hospice.

3. Soapbox Challenge in Colne

The Soapbox Challenge in Colne will be held on Sunday, June 30th, in support of Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Submit

Saturday, July 6th, will see folk take on the Pendle Pub Walk.

4. Pendle Pub Walk

Saturday, July 6th, will see folk take on the Pendle Pub Walk. Photo: Submit

