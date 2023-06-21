Some 2,700 people took part in the 14th annual Pendle Pub Walk, which raised funds for patient care at Pendleside Hospice.

Seventeen official venues opened their doors to serve refreshments as participants ticked off the venues around Higham, Fence, Wheatley Lane, Roughlee, Barley and Barrowford.

On the way, they were also able to call at the Roughlee Village Centre, which opened its doors. The profits there were shared equally between its own funding and Pendleside.

Sammi Graham, head of events at Pendleside, said: “It was an amazing turnout and we would like to thank everyone who took part, their sponsors and all of the residents along the way who gave us great support.

“There is a myth that we receive a £1 for every pint pulled but the reality is that we rely heavily on the sponsorship and generosity of our walkers.

“It always takes a while to gather together all of the sponsorship and donations but we are hoping with the number of attending walkers that the 2023 Pub Walk has been a great success.”

The event was organised in association with the Rotary Club of Burnley Pendleside who took a small percentage of the donations for other charities they support in the area. The final total from the whole event is still being counted.

A keen supporter of the hospice, Ian Bythell, of Petty Real estate agents, also hosted a cake stall near his home in Roughlee with all takings being donated to the hospice.

Here are 12 photos from the day:

