23 pictures of people enjoying a cracking Father's Day at The Colne BID Super Soapbox Challenge

A super event in aid of Pendleside Hospice wheeled into Colne on Father’s Day.

The town was buzzing as thousands of people flocked to Albert Road to watch cars racing to be crowned the champion of the first Colne BID Super Soapbox Challenge.

Team number 20, the Safran Speedsters, flew down a 4m ramp along Albert Road to take the crown with an impressive time of 35.50 seconds.

Hot on their heels in second place was Blackburn College, followed by Devil's Haircut.

Paul Weller, former Burnley Midfielder and current manager of Colne Football Club, kicked off the day’s fun and frolics by opening the event while loveable mascot Sir Sidney Cartalot was the VIP meeting and greeting the crowds and posing for selfies.

And Blackers and Rebecca Jane of Ribble FM posted online to say they had lost their voices after providing a full afternoon of lively commentary.

The free family event, hosted by Colne BID, also boasted a funfair, live music, and food, drink and craft stalls.

Here are 23 pictures of people enjoying the event:

Six-year-old Jayden Simpson.

The team from Nelson and Colne College.

Colne BID.

Blackburn College.