Burnley FC will mark their immediate return to the Premier League during a civic celebration on Tuesday May 9th.

It will kick-off with a private reception at the Mechanics Theatre and Burnley Town Hall, followed by interviews with manager Vincent Kompany and players, before an open-top bus parade through the town centre to Turf Moor.

The interviews are set to take place at around 6-15pm, with the bus setting off to Turf Moor at approximately 7pm and taking around an hour to complete its journey.

Burnley players celebrate as champions Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Tuesday 25th April 2023 - Ewood Park - Blackburn World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

On the day and ahead of the parade, there will be activities for all ages in Burnley town centre, arranged in conjunction with Burnley FC in the Community, Burnley.co.uk and Discover Burnley Town Centre from noon to 4-30pm.

These will include fun challenges, prizes and the chance to meet club mascots Bertie and Bella Bee. In the coming days, fans will be able pick-up special brochures detailing the locations, timings and how to win prizes. More information on where these can be collected will follow shortly.

Burnley FC manager Vincent Kompany, his coaching staff and the squad will be officially welcomed by Burnley Council chief executive officer, Mick Cartledge and the Mayor of Burnley.

Mick Cartledge said: “It’s fantastic to see Burnley FC back where they belong again, in the Premier League, and in such record time. It’s like we’ve never been away.

“Everyone at the club, and all of the supporters, have done a brilliant job in getting us back into the best football league in the world.

“It’s often said that Burnley FC and Burnley as a town have a close connection like no other club in the country. The Clarets are such an important part of our community, whether you are a supporter or not.

“When the club is doing well, Burnley and the whole borough seems to be that much brighter and positive, and gives us all such a massive boost.

“Here’s to next season and all the challenges and opportunities ahead. Let’s look forward to bringing some of the biggest names in world football to Burnley once again.”

Vincent Kompany said: “I’ve spoken about how special Burnley is and how I felt the town’s passion for the Club from the moment I arrived here.

“The support from the fans has been incredible from day one, we can’t thank you enough for backing us this season both home and away.

“Myself, the players and all the staff look forward to the celebrations on the 9th May, on what will cap off a memorable season for us all.”

The route will take the bus down Manchester Road and right onto pedestrianised St James’ Street, straight across the roundabout into Yorkshire Street, and finally into Harry Potts Way and Turf Moor.

The players will not be appearing at Turf Moor and no public events are planned at the stadium.

Further details about timings and other information will be made available ahead of the big day.

The town hall car park will be closed all day. Some other town centre pay and display car parks will be affected.

There will be some disruption to traffic and bus services but temporary ‘rolling’ road closures will be kept to a minimum to avoid delays.