Three-week-old Rory Mount is one of Burnley Football Club's youngest ever season ticket holders

There’s vintage clarets, junior clarets and then there’s three-week-old Clarets – and little Rory Mount is definitely in the latter camp.

By Dominic Collis
Published 26th Apr 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 17:16 BST

The three-week-old baby from Hapton is one of Burnley Football Club’s youngest ever season ticket holders after his mum Marina from Hapton continued a family tradition by introducing her newborn to Turf Moor.

District nurse Marina (32) decided to buy little Rory a season ticket so she could take him to see the Championship champions and ensure four generations of her family are season ticket holders on the Turf.

Rory, whose first game was a rare loss for Burnley at home to QPR last week, was joined in the James Hargreaves Lower by mum, grandad Simon Mount (60) from Sabden and great-grandad Ian Furber (88) from Burnley. Oh, and not forgetting big sis Libby (11), herself a season ticket holder.

Very junior Claret Rory Mount sees his first Burnley game at Turf Moor against QPRVery junior Claret Rory Mount sees his first Burnley game at Turf Moor against QPR
Marina explained: “My grandad hasn’t been so well of late and probably won’t get on as many games next season and so he was keen for me to get Rory signed up. He’s been watching the Clarets since he was little so it’s continuing a family tradition going back generations.

“I think it was written in stone that Rory would also be a Clarets fan. His sister Libby is obsessed.”

Marina, who has been watching the Clarets for 20 years, sits with her family at every home game while uncle Kevin Furber also watches Burnley.

Rory Mount in his Burnley FC coloursRory Mount in his Burnley FC colours
“It’s typical that his first game was a defeat,” Marina joked.

“It will be great to take him next season to the Premier League games though. Let’s hope he’s a Claret as long as his great-grandad.”