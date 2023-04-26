Dan Black's verdict: Winning the title at Ewood is something that will NEVER be topped in the East Lancashire derby

It was for Morten Gamst Pedersen's sucker-punch in the FA Cup and for Martin Olsson's dive at Turf Moor.

It was for David Dunn's illegitimate equaliser in 2013 and for Lee Williamson's skull-duggery later that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, most of all, it was for the 5,000 fans who were denied the opportunity to witness history being made at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

Blackburn Rovers' Aynsley Pears is beaten The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Tuesday 25th April 2023 - Ewood Park - Blackburn

It was a proud and defiant two-fingered salute to the decision makers who attempted to soil on our East Lancashire derby experience.

A swift riposte to our rivals' one-upmanship, revenge for the torment experienced by a former generation, and a succinct reminder of our superiority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn Rovers' bare-faced petulance and third-rate rationalism back-fired spectacularly as Burnley marched to glory on enemy land.

They pinned their flag to the mast at the home of their oldest and fiercest rivals and - for all Rovers had enjoyed before - they'll never get to experience that feeling.

Burnley players celebrates as champions The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Tuesday 25th April 2023 - Ewood Park - Blackburn

For the thousands who found solace and sanctuary in their Lancashire homes, in bars, pubs, restaurants or fan zones across the county, it was they who had the last laugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I hope the piercing celebratory cries of Vincent Kompany's squad continues to ring true on the morning after the night before, I hope the thumping echoes of our unified Viking "thunderclap" is still haunting, I hope the sense of humiliation and degradation of seeing the Clarets become champions at the place of worship of their nemesis grows by the hour, and I hope this moment lasts a lifetime.

Manuel Benson's Championship title-clinching finish was the final nail in the coffin to the home side's hopes of resurrecting the competitiveness of this particular derby.

It's now nine games unbeaten for the Clarets in all competitions since March 2010, a record-breaking six straight wins in this fixture, a fourth success on the bounce at Ewood, while Rovers are now five without as much as a goal against Burnley.

Burnley players celebrate as champions The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Tuesday 25th April 2023 - Ewood Park - Blackburn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are two awards that you win this season, which is promotion and then the league," said Kompany. "Then there are two more trophies to win, which are the two derbies. We've won all four this season!"

For the EFL Championship Manager of the Year, it was some form of poetic justice for his 'so near, but yet so far' moment as Manchester City's captain.

In his final season as a player in England, Pep Guardiola's runaway leaders had the opportunity to be crowned champions against Manchester United, albeit at the Etihad.

Kompany scored the opening goal, while Ilkay Gundogan doubled the advantage to give the hosts a 2-0 lead at the break, with the outcome seemingly a full-gone conclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, United were level within 10 minutes of the restart courtesy of Frenchman Paul Pogba, before Chris Smalling shattered the dream into smithereens with 20 minutes remaining.

"It is [incredible]," recognised Kompany. "I came close to doing it as a player once when we had the chance to win the league against United at home. We went 2-0 up and then blew it, losing 3-2.

"I remember what it meant for us then, and for the people in Manchester, so I can really picture what the Burnley fans must be feeling now. You couldn't write a better story after such a season.

"I'm also aware that winning silverware for managers is even rarer than for players. There are a couple of ogres in the game who win everything, and leave nothing for the rest of us, and so I can really appreciate what this is."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game itself might not live long in the memory. Today's reflections certainly won't be on the aesthetics of proceedings that played out. Focus will be on those mere mortals who achieved immortality in recapturing the club's crown in such fashion.

Add their names to the list of heroes who had prevailed before them. Match-winners such as Peter Noble, Brian Hall, Danny Ings, Scott Arfield, Andre Gray and now, of course, Ashley Barnes, Anass Zaroury and Benson.

The visitors were out-of-shape and a little bit out-of-sorts in the first half but, for all Blackburn's half-hearted claims of being the 'better team', they were never troubled by Jon Dahl Tomasson's slain warriors.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson's corner grazed the forehead of the quite magnificent Ameen Al-Dakhil, Joe Rankin-Costello guided Ryan Hedges' corner off-target, while Vitinho flicked another set-piece from Burnley's Icelander wide of the upright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was more dogged than dexterous, but it wasn't, not for a minute, a concern. “The whole world will question us on how we play on the ball," said Kompany.

"I’ve said it since day one, if we don’t have the ball, we see just as many opportunities as being dangerous. We’ll always try and find a way to utilise the spaces, but if there’s no spaces, if we’re not playing, we’re able to also either neutralise the game or gain an advantage when we don’t have the ball.

“I think that’s what we did and I think the more the second half evolved, the more we got dangerous as well. First half started really well for us and I’m talking off the ball."

Jack Cork's introduction was just as game-changing as Benson's as Burnley got a foothold in midfield, which allowed them to turnover the ball and hit those transitions in more damaging areas of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kompany continued: "We had a period in the middle where we didn’t really get control of the game and then Corky came on, changed the game for us in terms of winning battles and then from that moment onwards I thought we were always looking the more dangerous side and I’m really proud of that side of our team.

“We’ve had to show it at Luton Town away, Stoke City away, they’re all 1-0 results, and if you look at the amount of chances we gave away, it’s not many at all. In fact it’s us blocking and stopping crosses, making blocks, so we’ve got good habits in that as well and we went back to basics today and that got us the result.”

It was Cork who won possession in midfield in the build up to the winner, picking Hayden Carter's pocket before Benson was sent on his way.

The in-form Belgian had Harry Pickering at his mercy and, as Adam Wharton doubled up to provide his window, he whipped the ball through the aperture and past Aynsley Pears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Royal Antwerp star's third goal in succession drew laughter from his boss. Kompany was perfectly positioned against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium, and against QPR, and he couldn't have had a better vantage point of the 26-year-old's latest masterpiece.

"I know his character," said Kompany. "I love Benny, I know him for all his maverick, for all his flaws, and he's a very likeable character. It's just funny because you wouldn't put it past Benny.

"I'm sure the goalkeeper was already standing in that corner because he must've seen the highlights of the other games. He has that technique, he's so precise, and he can reverse it as well. That makes it so difficult to stop."

He added: "I'm pleased for him. I just had a laugh. I didn't even celebrate, I was just laughing. I think I've been stood in the same angle three times now. I know where he's going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a laugh in the end, it was like de ja vu. For 90 percent of the players who shoot from there, it's a wasted shot.

"Benny shooting from there 10 times is not the same as anybody else shooting from there 10 times. For him it's a high quality chance so you start feeling confident when he's in these situations."

Ashley Barnes' unpunished handball late in the day added a sting in the tail for the hosts, but you can forgive Burnley fans, and everybody associated with the club, for showing no sympathy.

Everything just fell into place. Cherish it, treasure it, drink it in, watch the highlights on loop, tell your friends and family about the moment Burnley were crowned champions at Ewood, whether they want to hear it or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments like this are as rare as they come. We're incredibly blessed to have seen it. Whatever happens from here on in, we'll always have this.