The tragic death of a grandfather, who died after his clothes caught fire due to a flammable skin cream he used, has prompted a warning from the family of a well known Burnley woman who died in an almost identical way.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Rownsley, who was 89, was found dead after a fire was started by a gas heater at his home in Doncaster in February, a recent inquest heard. It is believed residue from the emollient cream he used made his clothes more flammable.

The tragedy brought back painful memories for the family of former Lloyds bank manager Dorothy Pilkington, who died in a fire in her own home in Burnley in October, 2020. The 81-year-old grandmother of three was being treated for leg ulcers which were regularly dressed with bandages and emollient creams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorothy Pilkington, a retired bank manager, died in a fire at her home in Burnley in 2020

Emollient creams, which are also available as lotions, gels, and sprays can be water-based, paraffin-based, or contain natural oils and are used to treat conditions including eczema. They soak into clothes and, if used regularly, can become a fire risk.

Dorothy’s daughter in law Keelie Pilkington, who is married to Dorothy’s son Phillip, said: “Hearing about the tragic death of this poor man brought back such painful memories for our family. Dorothy was an amazing lady. Although retired, she was still very active and alert and she loved holidays and socialising. Her mobility was only restricted due to the lymphoedema and the bandages she had to wear regularly.”

Dorothy suffered fatal burns after her clothing caught fire when she suffered a fall near a gas fire.

Chris Tyler, manager of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue’s community safety team who led an investigation into the death of Mr Rownsley, said the creams were not flammable on their own, but a ‘build-up’ on bedding, clothing, and dressings could make them a fire risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “What this means is that, in cases where somebody uses these creams on a regular basis or spends an extended amount of time in their bed or armchair, their fire risk can increase dramatically. Anyone using emollient or skin creams regularly should keep well away from fire, naked flames, or heat sources.

Keelie added: “If we had known this at the time the outcome for Dorothy could have been a lot different. We feel it is vital that people using emollient creams, and also their families, be made aware of the risks.”

Married to the late James Pilkington, Dorothy also had a son Gavin who died aged 44 from ocular melanoma.

Keelie added: “Dorothy was a much loved and fun ‘Grandma Pilky’ to her three grandsons and her absence is still strongly felt. She would have loved her new great granddaughter, but sadly Dorothy will never have the chance to meet her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At an inquest into Dorothy’s death, the senior coroner for Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen Dr James Adeley, recorded a narrative verdict. He stated that her fall was caused by underlying illness and the compression bandages used to treat the lymphoedema, which restricted her mobility.