24 lovely photos from Pendleside Hospice's poignant Memories on The Lake 2025

By Laura Longworth
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 16:45 BST
The community came together to remember and honour their lost loved ones at another poignant Memories on The Lake.

Pendleside Hospice held the event for the third year running at Thompson Park in Burnley on Saturday, May 17th.

Raising money for the charity, it also included a 5k sponsored walk from the hospice to the park, along the canal, and was sponsored by Alderson and Horan Funeral services.

Here are 24 lovely photos from the event:

Memories on the Lake 2025. Photos by Jon Thompson.

Memories on the Lake 2025. Photos by Jon Thompson.

Memories on the Lake 2025. Photos by Jon Thompson.

Memories on the Lake 2025. Photos by Jon Thompson.

Memories on the Lake 2025

Memories on the Lake 2025. Photos by Jon Thompson.

Memories on the Lake 2025. Photos by Jon Thompson

Memories on the Lake 2025

Memories on the Lake 2025. Photos by Jon Thompson

Memories on the Lake 2025. Photos by Jon Thompson.

Memories on the Lake 2025

Memories on the Lake 2025. Photos by Jon Thompson.

