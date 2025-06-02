Pendleside Hospice held the event for the third year running at Thompson Park in Burnley on Saturday, May 17th.
Raising money for the charity, it also included a 5k sponsored walk from the hospice to the park, along the canal, and was sponsored by Alderson and Horan Funeral services.
Here are 24 lovely photos from the event:
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.