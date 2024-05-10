Dave Fishwick of smash-hit Netflix film Bank of Dave saves the day for eight Burnley victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal following SSB Law's collapse
Eight Burnley residents were left panicked when a taxi firm, which promised to take them to London to share their heart-breaking stories with the Government about being caught up in the devastating SSB Law fallout, pulled out just days before.
That is when Dave Fishwick, of Bank of Dave, came to their rescue by offering to fund their transport to a lobby with MPs taking place in Parliament on Tuesday. Among those speaking out at the event is Christian Lofthouse who blames the stress of the CWI scandal for his dad Ian’s death last week.
Homeowners across the country face devastating legal debts of up to tens of thousands after signing with SSB Law - which went bust in January - for “no-win, no-fee” compensation claims over defective cavity wall insulation (CWI) that led to mould, damp and other damage in their homes. They have received the bills despite assurances throughout their case that they would not pay anything.
As the scandal began with a government CWI scheme gone wrong, the victims will call on ministers to help clear the debts and return their homes to their original condition.
Dave called it a “terrible scandal,” adding: “It is dreadful for all the families involved. My dear friend and right-hand man David Henshaw at the Bank of Dave mentioned to me about the death of one of the victims and said something needs to be done. We hope the trip to London helps [the victims] tell their essential story to all the ministers and MPs in Parliament, and hopefully, some action can be taken.”
Burnley woman Debra Sofia Magdalene, who co-leads a national victims group, said: “Tragically, one life has been lost due to this scandal. This is one too many.
"Talking isn't enough – what we demand is swift and decisive action.”
Victims will also call on ministers to put plans in place to safeguard millions more homeowners who could be targeted by unscrupulous no-win, no-fee legal firms in the future. This is because nearly 15 million (14.8m.) properties were retrofitted with cavity wall insulation sponsored by the Government by 2023.
