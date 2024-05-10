Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tens of thousands of people have thrown their weight behind a Burnley Express campaign to better protect private tenants against deathly black mould and damp.

A petition calling for the Government to extend Awaab’s Law to private tenants to help prevent more deaths from toxic damp and mould has surpassed the milestone of 25,000 signatures – jumping from nearly 1,000 to nearly 30,000 (as of writing) in less than a day.

The Burnley Express launched the campaign after numerous residents expressed their concerns about the impact and dangers of living with these hazards at home.

What does Awaab’s Law call for?

The proposal will require social landlords to:

Investigate damp and mould within 14 days of them being reported;

Start repairs within a further seven days;

Make any emergency repairs within 24 hours;

Provide tenants with a written summary of their two-week investigation within 48 hours of its conclusion. It must include a plan of action for temporary and permanent repairs, plus timescales. This doesn’t apply to emergency repairs;

Begin work on a property within seven days if a medical professional believes there is a risk to residents’ health. Medical evidence would not be required to determine this risk;

Damp and mould cases should not be dismissed as caused by residents' “lifestyle choices”. Social landlords should avoid automatically blaming tenants or using language that leaves them feeling at fault.

Why was it created?

The law changes, which currently only apply to social tenants, follow the death of two-year-old Rochdale boy, Awaab Ishak, who died of heart failure due to living in a mouldy and poorly ventilated flat.

Who is most at-risk?

Everyone is vulnerable to mould and damp, but most at-risk are:

People living with a mental health condition; Pregnant women, their unborn babies, and women who have recently given birth, who may have weakened immune systems; Children and young people whose organs are still developing and are therefore more likely to suffer from physical conditions, such as respiratory problems. People with a pre-existing health condition (for example allergies, asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, other lung diseases and cardiovascular disease); People with a weakened immune system; Older people; People who are bedbound, housebound or have mobility problems.