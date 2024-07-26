Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community is preparing to pull out all the stops in a day to remember one of the town’s sons who died suddenly last year.

A day of celebrating, on what would have marked his 40th birthday, is to be held in memory of popular and well loved grassroots football coach Gaz Edwards. Padiham Cricket Club is the venue for the day on Sunday, August 25th, to remember Gaz who was a coach for AFC Wolves, Diamond Coaching and Padiham Juniors.

Kicking off at noon there will be a tug of war competition and there is still time to enter a team. In honour of Gaz’s love of football there will also be five a side game and penalty shoot out. Other activities include a funfair, games, live music, face painter and bouncy castle. An appeal has gone out for raffle and auction prizes and for companies to sponsor the event and their business will be put on advertising hoardings on the day.

Organiser Toni-Anne Mortimer is also asking for people to donate cans or ‘grab a crate for Gaz.’ These will be sold on stalls on the day and money donated to help Gaz’s wife Chanais and two sons Theo and Colby. Cans can be dropped off at Morty’s Cafe in Padiham Road, Burnley, or collection can be arranged. Raffle tickets will also be sold from the cafe next week and will be on sale at the celebration day.

The town went into mourning after Gaz’s sudden death in September after he collapsed while out shopping in the town’s Tesco store with Chanais. He later died of a brain haemorrhage in Blackburn Royal Infirmary. Burnley FC manager Vincent Kompany sent a sympathy message to the family along with gifts of BFC shirts and hats for Gaz’s two sons, Theo and Colby. Known for his commitment and passion for coaching, Gaz even formed a new team at Padiham FC, the Mini Storks, so that Colby and his friends could start to play at the age of four.