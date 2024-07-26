Clarets Cheer and Dance troupe in Burnley makes appeal for financial help to represent UK in Florida competition
Iconic, which is part of Clarets Cheer and Dance, competed in junior hip hop for Legacy Cheer & Dance in Birmingham last month and won first place. Then they won a summit bid to represent their country in the competition in Orlando in May.
But the dancers require substantial funds to cover costs of travel, accommodation and new uniform. So they are asking businesses in the town for help. Any businesses that sponsor them will have their logo on team T-shirts and flags.
Coach Sophie Boyle said: “The girls have worked so hard to get here with a clean sweep of first places this season. They have poured their hearts and souls into dancing. Representing the UK in Florida would be a testament to their dedication and talent.”
If any businesses want to support or sponsor they can contact Sophie via email [email protected].
