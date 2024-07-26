Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A talented Burnley dance troupe have won the chance to represent the UK in a top competition in Florida in 2025.

Iconic, which is part of Clarets Cheer and Dance, competed in junior hip hop for Legacy Cheer & Dance in Birmingham last month and won first place. Then they won a summit bid to represent their country in the competition in Orlando in May.

But the dancers require substantial funds to cover costs of travel, accommodation and new uniform. So they are asking businesses in the town for help. Any businesses that sponsor them will have their logo on team T-shirts and flags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iconic, which is part of Clarets Cheer and Dance, are appealing for businesses and other supporters in Burnley for financial backing to help them live their dream to represent the UK in Florida

Coach Sophie Boyle said: “The girls have worked so hard to get here with a clean sweep of first places this season. They have poured their hearts and souls into dancing. Representing the UK in Florida would be a testament to their dedication and talent.”