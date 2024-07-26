Clarets Cheer and Dance troupe in Burnley makes appeal for financial help to represent UK in Florida competition

By Sue Plunkett
Published 26th Jul 2024
A talented Burnley dance troupe have won the chance to represent the UK in a top competition in Florida in 2025.

Iconic, which is part of Clarets Cheer and Dance, competed in junior hip hop for Legacy Cheer & Dance in Birmingham last month and won first place. Then they won a summit bid to represent their country in the competition in Orlando in May.

But the dancers require substantial funds to cover costs of travel, accommodation and new uniform. So they are asking businesses in the town for help. Any businesses that sponsor them will have their logo on team T-shirts and flags.

Iconic, which is part of Clarets Cheer and Dance, are appealing for businesses and other supporters in Burnley for financial backing to help them live their dream to represent the UK in FloridaIconic, which is part of Clarets Cheer and Dance, are appealing for businesses and other supporters in Burnley for financial backing to help them live their dream to represent the UK in Florida
Coach Sophie Boyle said: “The girls have worked so hard to get here with a clean sweep of first places this season. They have poured their hearts and souls into dancing. Representing the UK in Florida would be a testament to their dedication and talent.”

If any businesses want to support or sponsor they can contact Sophie via email [email protected].

