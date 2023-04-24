News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
5 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
5 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
6 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
7 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
8 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Charter Walk shopping centre in Burnley to house new 'Down Town' community grocery store launched by Burnley Together

Burnley Together is to open a community shop in the town centre providing access to affordable food, cost-of-living support and advice services.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST

At the heart of the store will be Burnley’s second Community Grocery, the first of which has already been operating from Valley Street since early 2022. Burnley Together’s annual school uniform recycling scheme and annual Burnley Express backed Christmas Present appeal will also operate from the store.

Read More
24 images of Burnley fans at Turf Moor as QPR inflict first Championship home de...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Located at 83 Market House in the Charter Walk shopping centre, on the balcony, Burnley Together “Down Town” will operate as store with informal space for community support, open to the public in May between the hours of 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday.

Nicola Larnach (left) the co-ordinator of Burnley Together and Daniella Steenbergen of the Burnley Community Grocery have announced the opening of a new facility offering affordable food and cost of living crisis help and support in the town centreNicola Larnach (left) the co-ordinator of Burnley Together and Daniella Steenbergen of the Burnley Community Grocery have announced the opening of a new facility offering affordable food and cost of living crisis help and support in the town centre
Nicola Larnach (left) the co-ordinator of Burnley Together and Daniella Steenbergen of the Burnley Community Grocery have announced the opening of a new facility offering affordable food and cost of living crisis help and support in the town centre
Most Popular

Daniella Steenbergen of the Community Grocery said: “For the past year we have been keeping over 2,415 families fed through our Community

Grocery at Valley Street Community Centre. We can’t wait to open our second store at Down Town on May 16th and play our part in helping local families have access to affordable food at a time when the cost of living is rising.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nicola Larnach, co-ordinator for Burnley Together, added: “We know the difference we can make to people’s lives when we work together; Down Town will give us a place that is accessible to all, welcoming people to help meet their needs.”

Burnley Together is a partnership of local charities and businesses which was initially created in response to the pandemic, but now operates to support the communities of Burnley and Padiham when they are looking for support, advice, and guidance.

Related topics:Burnley