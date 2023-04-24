At the heart of the store will be Burnley’s second Community Grocery, the first of which has already been operating from Valley Street since early 2022. Burnley Together’s annual school uniform recycling scheme and annual Burnley Express backed Christmas Present appeal will also operate from the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located at 83 Market House in the Charter Walk shopping centre, on the balcony, Burnley Together “Down Town” will operate as store with informal space for community support, open to the public in May between the hours of 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday.

Nicola Larnach (left) the co-ordinator of Burnley Together and Daniella Steenbergen of the Burnley Community Grocery have announced the opening of a new facility offering affordable food and cost of living crisis help and support in the town centre

Daniella Steenbergen of the Community Grocery said: “For the past year we have been keeping over 2,415 families fed through our Community

Grocery at Valley Street Community Centre. We can’t wait to open our second store at Down Town on May 16th and play our part in helping local families have access to affordable food at a time when the cost of living is rising.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Larnach, co-ordinator for Burnley Together, added: “We know the difference we can make to people’s lives when we work together; Down Town will give us a place that is accessible to all, welcoming people to help meet their needs.”