Charter Walk shopping centre in Burnley to house new 'Down Town' community grocery store launched by Burnley Together
Burnley Together is to open a community shop in the town centre providing access to affordable food, cost-of-living support and advice services.
At the heart of the store will be Burnley’s second Community Grocery, the first of which has already been operating from Valley Street since early 2022. Burnley Together’s annual school uniform recycling scheme and annual Burnley Express backed Christmas Present appeal will also operate from the store.
Located at 83 Market House in the Charter Walk shopping centre, on the balcony, Burnley Together “Down Town” will operate as store with informal space for community support, open to the public in May between the hours of 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday.
Daniella Steenbergen of the Community Grocery said: “For the past year we have been keeping over 2,415 families fed through our Community
Grocery at Valley Street Community Centre. We can’t wait to open our second store at Down Town on May 16th and play our part in helping local families have access to affordable food at a time when the cost of living is rising.”
Nicola Larnach, co-ordinator for Burnley Together, added: “We know the difference we can make to people’s lives when we work together; Down Town will give us a place that is accessible to all, welcoming people to help meet their needs.”
Burnley Together is a partnership of local charities and businesses which was initially created in response to the pandemic, but now operates to support the communities of Burnley and Padiham when they are looking for support, advice, and guidance.