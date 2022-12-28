Burnley Together thanking community for helping to support thousands of vulnerable people this year
Burnley Together is thanking the community for helping to support thousands of vulnerable people this year.
Numerous organisations have rallied together to deliver free services to people in need.
Some 5,986 food parcels were handed out in the past 12 months, 226 families were referred for food support and 28 organisations hosted food bins, while the Community Grocery now has 1,909 members.
The network also provided school uniforms to 710 children.
Some 1,358 people received befriending calls, 1,099 were helped with their gas and electricity bills, 389 were given financial advice, and 356 were supported with housing issues.
In a Facebook post, a Burnley Together spokesperson said: “[We are] feeling very proud of what we have achieved this year and looking forward to what 2023 holds for us.”
Burnley Together is currently running until Friday from 9am to 5pm, and the full service will resume on Tuesday.
For help and advice, visit https://burnleytogether.org.uk/ or contact 01282 686402 or [email protected]