24 images of Burnley fans at Turf Moor as QPR inflict first Championship home defeat since 2015

For the first time in more than seven years Burnley supporters were subjected to a Championship defeat at Turf Moor.

The Clarets hadn’t been beaten on their own patch in the second tier since a 2-0 loss to Lancashire rivals Preston North End in December 2015.

That was, however, until relegation threatened QPR showed up in town to throw somewhat of a spanner in the works in the home side’s attempts to wrap up the title.

Vincent Kompany’s league leaders had pocketed 51 points from 21 games on home soil heading into the fixture while the Hoops had mustered just one victory in 20 outings.

But goals from Sam Field and substitute Chris Martin ripped up the form book as Gareth Ainsworth’s side prevailed unexpectedly and ended the table toppers’ 22-game unbeaten run.

It means the Clarets can now consolidate top spot in Tuesday’s East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Were you pictured in the stands by our matchday photographer?

