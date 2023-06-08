News you can trust since 1877
Caring pupil at Roughlee Primary School in Pendle raises £1,200 for Little Princess Trust charity

It costs £550 to make a wig for a child going through cancer treatment or a life limiting illness.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:13 BST

And one very big hearted six-year-old Pendle girl has raised double that amount, £1,229 in total, for The Little Princess Trust.

Donations flooded in when it was announced that Florence Whitehead was ready to sacrifice 11-and-a-half inches of her long hair in a ‘crazy hair day’ at her school, Roughlee Primary in May. And, in support, Florence’s headteacher Mr Elliot let her shave his head during the ‘crazy hair’ day.

Florence Whitehead (six) donated 11-and-a-half inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust and also raised £1,229 for the charity that makes wigs for children with cancerFlorence Whitehead (six) donated 11-and-a-half inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust and also raised £1,229 for the charity that makes wigs for children with cancer
The school even had a special trophy made for Florence bearing the words ‘Pride of Roughlee.’

No one could be prouder of Florence than her parents, Ben Whitehead and Aimee Hargreaves, and her big sister Evie who is seven.

Aimee, of Barrowford, said: “As a family we have lost family members to cancer and Florence has been aware of that and she asked what she could do to help children suffering with cancer.

