And one very big hearted six-year-old Pendle girl has raised double that amount, £1,229 in total, for The Little Princess Trust.

Donations flooded in when it was announced that Florence Whitehead was ready to sacrifice 11-and-a-half inches of her long hair in a ‘crazy hair day’ at her school, Roughlee Primary in May. And, in support, Florence’s headteacher Mr Elliot let her shave his head during the ‘crazy hair’ day.

Florence Whitehead (six) donated 11-and-a-half inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust and also raised £1,229 for the charity that makes wigs for children with cancer

The school even had a special trophy made for Florence bearing the words ‘Pride of Roughlee.’

No one could be prouder of Florence than her parents, Ben Whitehead and Aimee Hargreaves, and her big sister Evie who is seven.