News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
51 minutes ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
56 minutes ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
4 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
4 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

Caring Pendle girl (six) preparing to donate 11 inches of her crowning glory to the Little Princess Trust

It costs £550 to make a wig for a child going through cancer treatment.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:17 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 14:17 GMT

And one very big hearted little Pendle girl has already raised £300 towards one for The Little Princess Trust.

Donations have flooded in since it was announced that Florence Whitehead, who is just six, will sacrifice 11 inches of her long hair in a ‘crazy hair day’ at her school, Roughlee Primary in May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Burnley Nightlife: 16 fantastic photos of St Patrick's Day celebrations and the ...
Florence (left) with her parents Ben and Aimee and sister Evie
Florence (left) with her parents Ben and Aimee and sister Evie
Florence (left) with her parents Ben and Aimee and sister Evie
Most Popular

And no one could be prouder of Florence than her parents, Ben Whitehead and Aimee Hargreaves, and her big sister Evie who is seven.

Aimee, of Barrowford, said: “As a family we have lost family members to cancer and Florence has been aware of that and she asked what she could do to help children suffering with cancer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Florence said this was what she wanted to do and she hasn’t waivered from it, we are so proud of her.”

To make a donation please click HERE

Florence with her much loved great grandma Madeline who died three years ago from cancer
Florence with her much loved great grandma Madeline who died three years ago from cancer
Florence with her much loved great grandma Madeline who died three years ago from cancer
PendleLittle Princess TrustThe Little Princess TrustBarrowford