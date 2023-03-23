And one very big hearted little Pendle girl has already raised £300 towards one for The Little Princess Trust.

Donations have flooded in since it was announced that Florence Whitehead, who is just six, will sacrifice 11 inches of her long hair in a ‘crazy hair day’ at her school, Roughlee Primary in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Florence (left) with her parents Ben and Aimee and sister Evie

And no one could be prouder of Florence than her parents, Ben Whitehead and Aimee Hargreaves, and her big sister Evie who is seven.

Aimee, of Barrowford, said: “As a family we have lost family members to cancer and Florence has been aware of that and she asked what she could do to help children suffering with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Florence said this was what she wanted to do and she hasn’t waivered from it, we are so proud of her.”

To make a donation please click HERE