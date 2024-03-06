Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four years ago, at the start of the pandemic, he was so concerned about other children who may face Easter in hospital he asked his mum, Sammy, if he could sell some of his own toys to buy chocolate treats for them.

Touched by his kindness, Sammy took George to buy some treats that he could donate before sharing his story on social media which led to the public donating hundreds of eggs for him to hand out to youngsters in hospitals in Burnley, Blackburn and Accrington. What makes George’s campaign even more special is the fact he is a poorly boy himself, suffering with respiratory problems and other illnesses and difficulties and sadly had to take a year off from the campaign in 2021 when he was ill.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Greenwood (nine) is again collecting donations of Easter eggs and treats to hand out to youngsters spending Easter in hospital in Burnley and Blackburn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy said: “George spends time in and out of the children's ward, where he has direct open access due to continuous illness, He also visits Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool on a regular basis and his consultants and nurses at Burnley, Blackburn and Accrington.”