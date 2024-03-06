Caring Pendle boy (nine) launches fourth campaign to make sure children spending Easter in Burnley General Hospital receive a treat
Four years ago, at the start of the pandemic, he was so concerned about other children who may face Easter in hospital he asked his mum, Sammy, if he could sell some of his own toys to buy chocolate treats for them.
Touched by his kindness, Sammy took George to buy some treats that he could donate before sharing his story on social media which led to the public donating hundreds of eggs for him to hand out to youngsters in hospitals in Burnley, Blackburn and Accrington. What makes George’s campaign even more special is the fact he is a poorly boy himself, suffering with respiratory problems and other illnesses and difficulties and sadly had to take a year off from the campaign in 2021 when he was ill.
Sammy said: “George spends time in and out of the children's ward, where he has direct open access due to continuous illness, He also visits Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool on a regular basis and his consultants and nurses at Burnley, Blackburn and Accrington.”
If you would like to help the campaign Easter eggs can be dropped off at The Red Lion pub in Market Street, Colne, or The Open Door Project in Great George Street, also Colne. Cash donations can also be made via a justgiving page clicking HERE. The closing date for donations is Friday, March 22nd.