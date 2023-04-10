George Greenwood presented 400 Easter eggs, craft packs and goodies to Denise Gee at ELHT&Me at the Royal Blackburn Hospital. The treats were handed out on the children’s ward at Blackburn, the childrens assessment ward, children’s day case unit, children in A and E and some were given to the children’s community teams to hand out.

The youngster first started his Easter campaign three years ago at the start of the covid pandemic. Then just five, George, asked if he could sell some of his own toys to buy Easter eggs for young patients. His mum Sammy took him to buy some that they could donate and, touched by her son's generous gesture, she shared his story on social media. After that George was inundated with donations of eggs.

George Greenwood with just some of the Easter eggs and goodies he collected for children spending Easter in hospital in Blackburn and Burnley

In 2021 George, who suffers from respiratory problems, was too poorly to run the egg campaign but last year he was back. And this year’s campaign was bigger and better than ever after James Anderson of Depher donated 250 eggs to kickstart it.

Sammy, of Colne, said: “We never expected George would collect so many eggs and treats. I am so proud of him.

