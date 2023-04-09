24 promotion party pictures as supporters celebrate Burnley's return to the Premier League

More than 2,000 Clarets could be seen partying at the Riverside after Burnley sealed promotion to the Premier League.

The travelling fans witnessed Burnley win for the 25th time this season – extending their unbeaten run to 19 in the process – after beating Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough on Teesside.

Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts scored the all-important goals either side of Chuba Akpom’s equaliser from the spot early in the second half as Vincent Kompany’s table toppers moved 19 points clear of third place Luton Town.

Were you pictured celebrating in the stands by our pitchside photographer on Good Friday?

