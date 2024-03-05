SSB Law: Video captures Burnley woman's heartache over being caught in cavity wall insulation scandal
Diane Fleming had just two weeks to pay £2,500 over a no-win, no-fee claim for defective cavity wall insulation after SSB Law went bust – but was told seven months too late.
She shared her story with The Burnley Express at a meeting in the town for residents facing huge legal bills and threats of the bailiffs.
Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, who also attended the meeting, called on victims to lodge a complaint about SSB Law to the Legal Ombudsman to help the Government understand the scale of the problem.
And a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “We are liaising with the Solicitor’s Regulation Authority on the collapse of SSB Law.
“The SRA has confirmed that it is aware of many householders’ concerns and is investigating the issues raised. It would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”
Watch our video to hear Diane’s story: