Burnley's Jordan North signs up to Celebrity Big Brother after leaving BBC Radio 1

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, who grew up in Harle Syke, will feature in this season’s Celebrity Big Brother, which kicks off with a live launch on Monday at 9pm on ITV1.

The Clarets fan, who attended St James’ Lanehead CE Primary School, is part of a big shake-up to CBB’s spin-off show, Late & Live.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan ill feature alongside Bad Education actor Layton Williams and Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse as a Celebrity House Guest offering commentary on the main show.

Jordan North, pictured in 2023, is set to appear on Celebrity Big Brother's spin-off show. Credit: Getty

CBB fans took to X to express their disappointment that Jordan would not appear as a housemate, while others called him “hilarious” and shared their excitement to see him back on TV following his I’m a Celeb stint in 2020.

@AngelaK8x said: “Well, that sure eliminates any questions about Jordan going in as a housemate. Wouldn’t mind, but he would win it!”

And @stephcrockford said: “And there goes my hopes of @jordannorth1 being in the house!”

It comes after news earlier this month of the presenter’s shock departure from Radio 1’s Going Home programme after 10 years. He will be replaced by Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who joins co-host Vick Hope. Meanwhile, Jordan headed to Instagram to say he is “absolutely buzzing” to take over from Roman Kemp on Capital FM’s breakfast show in April.

Speaking on Instagram, he said: “I’m proper excited to be joining @capitalofficial and the brilliant @global team to wake up the nation every morning on the breakfast show!!!“Big shoes to fill for @romankemp who has smashed it over the past seven years, but I know @sianwelby and @chrisstark will look after me and I can’t wait to work with them [and] the great breakfast show team and meet all the regular listeners, and welcoming any new ones, too.”