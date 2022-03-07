Burnley woman books Airbnb room in Ukraine to help families fighting war

Ella Johnson (23) booked an Airbnb room in Kyiv and left and left a message for the host to give the room to a refugee or use the cash to buy supplies and medicine.

Kind hearted Ella was touched to receive a personal message from the grateful host, a father of one called Alex, to thank her for the gesture which he described as ‘priceless.’

Ella Johnson bought at Airbnb room in Ukraine to help the war effort

He went on to say he provides shelter, food and medicine for those hardest hit by the Russian invasion and the £50 donation would go towards ‘protection and assistance.’

Ella, who is a multi utilities account manager, said: “I came up with with the idea as a lot of charities take a percentage from donations but this way the money is going directly to help those who need it.”

In his moving reply Alex, who said his house was open to Ella and her family after the war, went on to say the Ukrainian people wanted to live in a civilised world but ‘Russia does not want to let us go. We are different than they are.

"We want to live like you and it’s very important for us to see your attitude and concern for us.!

Alex, the Ukrainian Airbnb host Alex with his family