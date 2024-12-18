The annual Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal 2024 has been one of the best yet.

Thanks to the generosity of the people of Burnley 1,000 children will wake up to new gifts and toys on Christmas morning. Each child will have five to unwrap, including a main present and a smaller second one with a stocking filler, plus a book and craft gift.

Now in its 29th year the appeal, which has been championed by the Burnley Express since the start, had a fantastic launch with a generous donation of over £1,000 worth of toys from Burnley’s Tesco store. Originally launched by the Salvation Army, to ensure that disadvantaged and vulnerable families had new presents for their children at Christmas, the appeal was taken over by Burnley Together during the pandemic.

Happy Christmas one and all! Volunteers and organisers sort out the many gifts donated to the Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal 2024

Burnley Express Editor John Deehan said: “Every year, the people and businesses of Burnley go above and beyond to support families through the Burnley Together Present Appeal. For this year to be such a success, especially during a time when challenges are greater than ever, truly highlights how incredible our community is. “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who donated and to the amazing individuals working behind the scenes - unpacking, wrapping, and delivering gifts. You’ve made a real difference and truly helped spread joy and kindness this Christmas.”

Thirty organisations across the town collected thousands of gifts and cash donations were made by the Thursby Trust, Veka, Mann and Hummel and Futaba. Volunteers from 15 organisations then became Christmas elves to help sort and distribute the gifts from ‘Santa’s workshop’ set up at Life Church in Burnley. Referrals were made from, nurseries, primary schools, secondary schools, health visitors, social care, domestic abuse services, support workers and housing teams.

Burnley Together co-ordinator Nicola Larnach said: “ We took around seven vans and five cars full of donated gifts and toys to the Life Church and still the donations kept rolling in. This has definitely been the best year yet. A huge thank you to everyone who has helped to make the appeal such a success.”