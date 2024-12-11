Families in Burnley are going to be enjoying a brighter Christmas this year thanks to the generosity of VEKA plc.

The world-leading PVCu supplier has donated £2,500 to both Burnley Together’s Christmas Present Appeal and Burnley FC in the Community’s foodbank.

These vital contributions will enable Burnley Together to give toys and presents to local children who may otherwise have no gifts to open on Christmas morning. While the donation to Burnley FC in the Community will be put towards feeding families in need, with VEKA covering 250 Christmas goodie bags via its foodbank.

VEKA present their donations to Burnley FC in the Community Foodbank and Burnley Together.

As a long-standing partner of Burnley FC in the Community, VEKA staff members have also volunteered to pack food parcels and assist at collection points.

“We’re proud to support Burnley Together's Christmas Present Appeal and Burnley FC in the Community’s foodbank as both of these are worthy causes,” said Neil Evans, managing director of VEKA plc. “The work they do in the community is crucial and we are committed to ensure that no child goes without this Christmas. By working together, we can make a real difference and bring some much-needed joy to families in Burnley.”

Further to their generous donations, VEKA are encouraging their colleagues and the wider community to contribute to these causes in any way they are able. Burnley Together is looking for volunteers to help collect and transport donated gifts, in addition to assisting at the pop-up shop in December. Learn more by visiting https://burnleytogether.org.uk/

Burnley FC in the Community is also appealing for food donations, which can be dropped off at collection points around Burnley, Nelson and Ribble Valley. Find out more about the foodbank: https://burnleyfccommunity.org/facilities/bfcitc-foodbank/