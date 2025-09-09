A talented sportsman from Burnley is preparing to compete on the world’s stage along with 2,000 other athletes.

Tiarnan Crorken (26) will represent Great Britain in the World Athletic Championships in Tokyo later this month. One of the world’s biggest sporting events, athletes from over 200 countries will be competing for medals.

A track and field athlete, Tiarnan first became involved in athletics when he joined Pendle Athletics Club, coached by Noel Finucane. A former student at Blessed Trinity RC College, he represented the school for both cross country and track and field before being selected to represent Lancashire at the English Schools Cross Country and Track and Field Championships.

Tiarnan joined Preston Harriers in 2016, coached by Andy Bibby. He went on to become Lancashire County champion for both 800m and 1500m in the same year. He then went on to win a silver medal in the 1500m representing Lancashire Schools in 2017 at the English Schools Championships. Tiarnan represented Liverpool John Moore University at the British Universities and Colleges Sport, claiming a silver medal in the 800m. In 2021 Tiarnan won the under 23’s English Championships gold medal, going on to represent GB at the European under 23’s championships in Tallinn in Estonia.

Tiarnan spent two years in America after securing a sports scholarship with the University of Mississipi. Returning to the UK in 2023, Tiarnan joined the Leeds Talent Hub, a partnership between England Athletics, Leeds Beckett University, London Marathon, and the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme to develop promising young athletes aged 16-21 into world-class performers. This year he was selected to represent GB in the European team championships in Madrid.

Last month Tiarnan competed at the British Athletic Championships in Birmingham, picking up a silver medal. He didn’t have the qualify time for selection to the World Champions in Tokyo, but went on to run in Germany, securing the world qualification standard and securing selection for the GB team.

A former pupil at Christ the King Primary School in Burnley, Tiarnan also attended St Christopher’s Sixth Form in Accrington. Tiarnan’s biggest cheerleader are his parents, Sean and Rebecca, who have helped to fund his running career, as well as taking him to the majority of his races around the country and also following him abroad to watch him compete. Tiarnan has also worked part time jobs to help pursue his running.