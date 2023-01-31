Filming has already started on the ITVX comedy ‘Changing Ends’ which is a brand new autobiographical comedy made by the multi-award winning Baby Cow Productions.

The show is based on Alan Carr's own life in Northampton in the 1980s growing up as the son of a fourth division football manager.

Alan will star in the series as himself in present day, whilst taking on the role of young Alan is rising star Oliver Savell. And Burnley's Taylor Fay will play his younger brother Gary.

The comedy series will be more than just a trip down memory lane, it’s a love letter to a time and a town where things weren’t always so inclusive. Told with warmth and wit, it follows Alan’s journey through puberty, adolescence, and finally self-discovery, all against the backdrop of the Thatcher era.

The series has been written by Alan and Simon Carlyle and will premiere first on ITVX, the new free streaming site from ITV.

Taylor is no stranger to the limelight as he made his film debut last year in the gripping apocalypse drama ‘Last Light’ with a stellar cast which included 'Lost' star Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt of ‘Downton Abbey’ fame.

Burnley's Taylor Fay (front centre) at the Monte Carlo Film Festival for the premiere of the TV mini series 'Last Light" which he starred in with a stellar cast

Based on the bestselling novel by Alex Scarrow, the survival thriller centres on a family's desperate bid to reunite as the world is brought to near collapse during an energy crisis

Taylor joined the cast on the red carpet at the 61st Monte-Carlo Television Festival where the opening screening was the world premiere of 'Last Light' which was produced by MGM International TV Production and screened in the United States and Australia.

Shot in Prague in 2021, Taylor was accompanied by his mum, Laura Bell, as chaperone and acting coach. Taylor is following in the footsteps of his big sister Jessica who is already a seasoned actress.