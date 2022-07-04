Taylor Fay appears in the thriller 'Last Light' with a stellar cast including 'Lost' star Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt of ‘Downton Abbey’ fame. Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones”), and Amber Rose Revah (Marvel’s “The Punisher”) also star in the series.

Based on the bestselling novel by Alex Scarrow, the survival thriller centres on a family's desperate bid to reunite against a background of chaos as the world is brought to near collapse during an energy crisis.

Taylor Fay (centre front) with some of the cast of 'Last Light' and his big brother Kyle (second from left) and mum Laura Bell (far right)

Taylor joined the cast on the red carpet at the 61st Monte-Carlo Television Festival where the opening screening was the world premiere of 'Last Light' which is being produced by MGM International TV Production and already on release in the United States and Australia.

Shot in Prague last year, Taylor was accompanied by his mum, Laura Bell, as chaperone and acting coach.

She said: "Taylor just took it all in his stride. He was chosen for the role because they wanted someone who was natural and not too theatrical and that is Taylor to a tee.

"The director, Dennie Gordon, was so impressed with Taylor, she really warmed to him and kept saying what a find he was.

Taylor Fay on stage at the Monte Carlo Television Festival with the cast of 'Last Light'

"It was such a fantastic experience for him, he absolutely loved it and wanted to be on set to watch everything even when his scenes had been shot."

Taylor's triumph was bittersweet for the family as his grandmother, Margaret Trundle, died last week. During her stay in hospital she talked constantly to nurses about her grandson and how proud she was of him.

Laura said: "I don't think the nurses believed her when she told them about Taylor and show them all the photos of him filming."

And it appears Taylor is following in the footsteps of his big sister Jessica who is already a seasoned actress.

Taylor Fay on the red carpet with co star Matthew Fox

Last year Jessica starred in a hard hitting new film about a bullied schoolgirl, simply called 'Jessica' and based on her own life experiences.