Police were called to the house in Hartington Street, Brierfield, at around 3-20pm to reports of a sudden death.

Emergency services discovered a body, believed to be that of a man aged in his 30, whose death is currently being treated as non-suspicious.

A property was evacuated and an investigation is underway after a man's body and containers, of what is believed to be potentially hazardous material, were found yesterday.

On attendance at the scene police also found the containers and they remain at the scene recovering this with assistance from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Det Insp Iain Czapowski, of Lancashire Police, said: “We attended the address and sadly found the body of a man, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.

“On attendance at the address we also found a potentially hazardous material, however this is contained and is not believed to pose any danger to the wider public.

“A cordon is in place around the address as a precaution and the material is being removed by specialist officers.

“We appreciate that this will be concerning for the community so officers from the neighbourhood policing team will be in the area and anybody with concerns is welcome to speak to them.

“The man’s next of kin have been made aware and the coroner’s office has been notified.