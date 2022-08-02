Justine Lorriman was among the record breaking 87,000 England fans at Wembley who cheered the team on to a 2-1 win against Germany in the Euro 2022 finals.

Thousands of people across the UK watched the game and joined in the celebrations afterwards. And the Royal Dyche landlady's prediction of a 3-1 win to England was not far off the mark.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley pub landlady Justine Lorriman (left) pictured at the Euro 2022 semi finals last week with her partner Steph Bedford, said she hopes the Lionesses’ sensational and historic victory on Sunday will be a 'major boost' for women's football.

Justine, who plays for Blackburn Community Sports Club Ladies FC, said: "The final attracted a record breaking audience and hopefully this will generate more high profile sponsorships and funding for the sport.

"I hope more investment is pushed into the grassroots level because without this you wouldn’t see the success the England women’s team have today.

"The game was an incredible experience and such an amazing achievement that will have inspired so many different generations."

The final topped off an exciting week for Justine as she hosted a visit from former Clarets boss Sean Dyche.

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche with landlady Justine Lorriman at the Royal Dyche as the former Clarets manager made an appearance. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Justine named her pub in tribute to him in 2018 and extended an invitation for him to visit.

Dyche promised to visit the Yorkshire Street watering hole when Justine presented him with a joke award for 'the most incognito customer' at the Burnley FC in the Community awards. But just weeks later he was sacked from the club.