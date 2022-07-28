Justine, who runs the Royal Dyche, will be in the stadium with her fiancee Steph Bedford cheering the Lionesses on after their fantastic 4-0 victory over Sweden in the semi-finals at Sheffield's Bramall Lane on Tuesday, which the couple were also there for.

Tens of thousands of people gathered at fan zones up and down the country to cheer the team on and Michael Owen and David Beckham were among the chorus of stars wishing them luck.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Dyche landlady Justine Lorriman (left) and her partner Steph Bedford certainly made their presence felt at Sheffield's Bramall Lane ground on Tuesday when they cheered the England Lionesses to victory in the semi-finals of the Euro 2022

Justine, who herself plays football for Blackburn Community Sports Club Ladies FC, said: "The atmosphere was fantastic from start to finish.

"This has helped to put women's football on a bigger platform and I have received a lot of positive comments and feedback from customers who are keen to watch it."

As fans around the UK prepare to cheer the Lionesses on this Sunday, the Royal Dyche will be screening the match. Justine added: "My staff will be on hand to create a fantastic atmosphere here in Burnley aswell as at Wembley."

It has been an exciting week for Justine as she hosted a visit from former Clarets boss Sean Dyche. Justine named her pub in tribute to him in 2018 and extended an invitation for him to visit.

Justine Lorriman of the Royal Dyche pub in Burnley was delighted to meet former England player David James at the semi finals of Euro 2022 on Tuesday night

Dyche promised to visit the Yorkshire Street watering hole when Justine presented him with a joke award for 'the most incognito customer' at the Burnley FC in the Community awards. But just weeks later he was sacked from the club.

But he held true to his promise and spent a couple of hours at the pub, indulging in a couple of pints and a chat with regulars.