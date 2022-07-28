The former Burnley FC boss walked through the doors of the Royal Dyche in Yorkshire Street to a hero’s welcome yesterday.

Delighted landlady Justine Lorriman showed him round the pub she named in his honour in 2018 before he enjoyed a couple of pints and a good chat with regulars.

Dyche vowed to visit the pub in March after he was jokingly presented with a 'Most Incognito Regular' award by Justine at the Burnley FC in the Community awards

But just weeks later the town went into shock when the popular Clarets boss was sacked.

Dyche, who would have celebrated 10 years in charge in October, had twice led the Clarets to promotion to the Premier League, and a return to European football after half a century.

Justine added: "We gave him a tour of the pub and he was very impressed with it and all the Burnley memorabilia we have.

"I'm glad he saw it now after all the hard work we have put into transforming it."

1. Former Burnley FC boss Sean Dyche received a hero's welcome when he visited the pub named in his honour . Photo: submitted Photo Sales

