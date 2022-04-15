BREAKING: Sean Dyche sacked by Burnley

Dyche, who would have celebrated 10 years in charge in October, had twice led the Clarets to promotion to the Premier League, and a return to European football after half a century, only signed a new contract to the summer of 2025 in September.

But, with the side four points adrift of safety after a 2-0 defeat at bottom side Norwich City on Sunday, chairman Alan Pace has moved to try and change Burnley’s fortunes.

Dyche has said his goodbyes to the dressing room, ahead of a scheduled press conference on Good Friday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s game at West Ham.

A club statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.

“Dyche was the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, having been in charge of the Clarets for nine-and-a-half years, overseeing a period which will go down as one of the most successful in the Club’s history.

“During this time, the team was promoted twice from the Championship, achieved two top-half Premier League finishes and qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years.

“Chairman Alan Pace said: “Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the Club over the last decade.

“During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

“Under-23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by Academy Director Paul Jenkins, Under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and Club Captain Ben Mee have been asked to take charge of the team for Sunday’s game with West Ham United.