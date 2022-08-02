Police appeal to trace man who exposed himself to teenage dog walker in Pendle

The victim was walking her dog when the incident happened at the Cross Lane junction of Salterforth Lane, yesterday afternoon (Monday, August 1st) between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.

She continued to walk down Salterforth Lane, quickening her pace, but the man followed her while still exposing himself. He then continued to walk in the direction of Barnoldswick.

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a man who exposed himself to a teenage girl while she was walking her dog in Barnoldswick

The man is described as white, in his early 30s, with brown hair in a top bun. He was of average build with a normal complexion. He was topless and wearing black ‘Dickies’ brand work trousers.

Anyone who may have seen the man in the area or has dashcam footage, is asked to ring 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1007 of August 1, 2022.