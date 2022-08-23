Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peak Plus Pharmacy has launched a free delivery service for all prescriptions and also free blood pressure checks for anyone concerned about their health.

Pharmacist Mubashir Ahmed said: "The services are open to the whole of Burnley to benefit from. For those that want their blood pressure checking they can come to the pharmacy for a free blood pressure check.

A Burnley pharmacy has stepped up to the plate to help families cope as the cost of living crisis threatens to force many into the hardest times they have ever faced.

" And, again, to help with the cost of living crisis we decided to offer the free medicine prescription delivery service to all so they can conserve their fuel.

"All they would have to do to benefit from the service is get in touch with us and we can do the rest."

To help GPs cope with the increased workload on them the pharmacy has also increased its in branch consultations for all patients.