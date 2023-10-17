The Burnley public has had its say on how £20m. in government Levelling Up funding should be spent on the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We asked our readers what they would like to see it spent on. Here is what some of them said:

Do up neglected houses

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyn Dean Swaine said: “Spend money on doing houses that are closed up. It would be nice to see terraced blocks of two-bed houses made into three-bed family homes as that's what is needed so knock two houses into one.”

Invest in roads and transport

Margaret Broxup said: “Start with the potholes.”

Faye Becks would like to see “another slip road on to the M65, near Burnley College, to ease the roads of motorway traffic.”

Claire Newton thinks the money should be used for “fixing the bridge in Greenway, Padiham, so workers can access the industrial estates and families can access memorial park so they don’t have to battle the traffic and roads to get there. Plus, it will help link up our towns.”

Matt Kayley added: “Reopen St James’ Street – the pedestrianised bit – to one way cars with free drive-in, reverse-out diagonal parking to get the town centre busy and accessible again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Julie Carr believes the town’s public transport requires improvement.

Leisure and entertainment

Stuart Gaynor wants to see “more entertainment venues” in Burnley while Matt Farrington thinks we should invest in the town centre and “level Charter Walk and build an Arndale.”

And Christine Harrison believes we need to “put the market back on properly”, and add “some decent shops, too.”

Meanwhile, Angela Auld suggested that we should “help out Burnley Empire Theatre” and “reinstate youth facilities.”

Clean up the streets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others, like Carole O'Malley, thinks the money should be invested in “cleaning up the town...including more road sweepers and vermin control.”