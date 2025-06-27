Burnley man with Down's Syndrome fights his way to a Tang Soo Do black belt

Making your parents proud is the best present you can give them.

A shining example of that could be seen last Father’s Day when a Burnley man with Down's Syndrome impressed his dad by achieving his black belt in Tang Soo Do. This style of martial art derives from South Korea and was brought to the UK in 1974. It is also influenced by northern Chinese martial arts.

Daniel Thompson (21) attends the Family Martial Arts Centre in Prestwich twice a week and has been training for four years to work his way up to the black belt.

His dad Paul called the latest milestone a “massive achievement”.

Paul said: “Daniel has shown how perseverance and dedication can help to overcome disabilities and allow individuals to achieve their goals. He is a wonderful role model for others with Down's Syndrome as well as an example to the wider community of what people with disabilities can do with a little encouragement and support."