One Burnley man and his dog are going back on the road again to raise money for an organisation that supports people struggling with their mental health.

Josh Stevenson and his ‘best mate’ Albus Dumbledog, a two year old Welsh terrier, are regular walkers for Casual Minds Matter CIC, but their latest adventure is their biggest challenge yet… walking from Padiham to Cumbria.

Starting next Tuesday (July 30th) the pair will walk 100 miles from Padiham Football Club to The Sunny Hill pub in Whitehaven. Covering 20 miles a day Josh plans to complete the walk in five days. Josh said: “I will be pitching up in my one man tent along the way. We’ll be heading to Gisburn Forest on our first day, then to Kirkby Lonsdale, Windermere, Boot and finally Whitehaven, where we’ll finish our walk at the Sunny Hill Pub.”

The three main sponsors for the challenge are Padiham Football Club, Steeltech Kinetix (Todmorden) and the Sunny Hill pub. All three have provided the duo with the equipment needed. Josh said: “I’m really grateful for their generosity and help. Albus is a season ticket holder at Padiham and their club mascot so to have their support is fantastic. Steeltech Kinetix, is my brother Dominic’s firm Adrian (aka Macky) is landlord at the Sunny Hill.’’

Josh has strong family ties to Whitehaven as his late grandparents, Alan and Mary Hargreaves, moved there in 1969 when the Burnley pit where Alan worked as a technical engineer, closed down and he was asked to move North to work at Haigh Pit. Josh still has aunties and cousins who live there. And his endeavours are all for Burnley based Casual Minds Matter CIC, a cause Josh is passionate about.

He said: “This will be the second time I’ve raised money for Casual Minds now. I believe the work they’re doing in Burnley and for the community is indispensable. And it’s clearly showing as they’ve gone from strength to strength, moving locations to a bigger venue to accommodate/ support the people in need of their help as looking after your mental health is critical.”

Last year the pair walked 100 miles in May to raise money for Pendle Dogs in Need.