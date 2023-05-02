Burnley man and his dog are walking 100 miles in May to raise funds for Pendle Dogs in Need
One Burnley man and his dog are walking 100 miles in May to raise money for a canine charity.
Josh Stevenson and his one year old Welsh Terrier Albus Dumbledog, who have already completed Pendle Hill fives times this year, are clocking up five miles a day for Pendle Dogs in Need.
Josh (30) said: “Albus is my best mate and we are always out walking. Albus loves other dogs and we usually round off with a pint so I thought why not combine what we love and give it our all to help raise funds to continuously improve the kennels and support the staff at Pendle Dogs and help all those poor dogs get adopted sooner?”
Josh plans to cover 10 miles at the weekend and he has invited family and friends to join them where they can. Anyone who would like to make a donation can find the details on Albus’ instagram page @AlbusTheWelshTerrier or click HERE and search Albus Dumbledog.