Josh Stevenson and his one year old Welsh Terrier Albus Dumbledog, who have already completed Pendle Hill fives times this year, are clocking up five miles a day for Pendle Dogs in Need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh (30) said: “Albus is my best mate and we are always out walking. Albus loves other dogs and we usually round off with a pint so I thought why not combine what we love and give it our all to help raise funds to continuously improve the kennels and support the staff at Pendle Dogs and help all those poor dogs get adopted sooner?”

Josh Stevenson and his dog Albus Dumbledog will walk 100 miles in May to raise money for Pendle Dogs in Need