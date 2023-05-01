News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Live 2023: Bank Holiday live music bonanza hits all the right notes

Burnley town centre was bouncing all Bank Holiday Weekend long following the triumphant return of Burnley Live.

By John Deehan
Published 1st May 2023, 18:41 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 18:54 BST

Music lovers descended on the town in their droves to watch a stellar showcase of local talent across a jam-packed two days.

From the Big Window, Electric Circus, Remedy Gin Bar, Mojitos and Illuminati to Smackwater Jacks, Bees Knees, The Coal Yard, Penny Black, and The Loom, venues came together to put on an event that had a little something for everyone.

Acts that played included The Vibe, You Me and The Machine, Revolver, Defunked, Design Rewind, Three Phase, Bad Habits, Inciders, Billy and The Biscuit Brothers, Supernova, Roadkoustic, The Marching Bones, and Andromeda.

Burnley Live 2023

Photo: Burnley Express

Bad Habits

Burnley Live 2023

Bad Habits Photo: Paul HydraCuts Donohoe

Inciders

Burnley Live 2023

Inciders Photo: Paul HydraCuts Donohoe

.

Burnley Live 2023

Photo: Burnley Express

