Burnley town centre was bouncing all Bank Holiday Weekend long following the triumphant return of Burnley Live.

Music lovers descended on the town in their droves to watch a stellar showcase of local talent across a jam-packed two days.

From the Big Window, Electric Circus, Remedy Gin Bar, Mojitos and Illuminati to Smackwater Jacks, Bees Knees, The Coal Yard, Penny Black, and The Loom, venues came together to put on an event that had a little something for everyone.

Acts that played included The Vibe, You Me and The Machine, Revolver, Defunked, Design Rewind, Three Phase, Bad Habits, Inciders, Billy and The Biscuit Brothers, Supernova, Roadkoustic, The Marching Bones, and Andromeda.

1 . Burnley Live 2023 . Photo: Burnley Express Photo Sales

2 . Burnley Live 2023 Bad Habits Photo: Paul HydraCuts Donohoe Photo Sales

3 . Burnley Live 2023 Inciders Photo: Paul HydraCuts Donohoe Photo Sales

4 . Burnley Live 2023 . Photo: Burnley Express Photo Sales

